Daifuku to set up manufacturing facility in Telangana, to invest ₹450 crore

December 13, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Daifuku, the world’s leading provider of automated material handling technology and solutions, will be setting up another manufacturing facility in Telangana.

The announcement was made in Hyderabad on Tuesday where IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Japanese company.

The new state-of-the-art facility of more than 2 lakh square feet will augment its current facility of 60,000 square feet and is slated to produce world class intralogistics equipment such as automated storage and retrieval systems, sorting transfer vehicles, conveyors and sorters.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao said, “Daifuku setting up a brand new factory with ₹450 crore investment and providing employment to more than 800 people is something we want to celebrate. What I admire about Japan and a company like Daifuku is the amazing tenacity and resilience they have shown over the last few decades. The Japanese, despite experiencing the most tragic disasters, still continue to be a dominant force economically compared to the West and Asia. If India has to latch on to this, we have to do what the USA did in the last 30 years within a span of 10 years. We have to do what China has done over the last 25 years, in the next 10 years.”

“With the world looking at us with renewed enthusiasm, Indian entrepreneurs need to make some bold moves. I request entrepreneurs from Telangana to think big and think of products for the world, not just India,” he added.

Daifuku board member Hiroshi Nobuta and the officer responsible for its India operations thanked the government. They said that India will continue to be a focus market for Daifuku and they will remain committed to the company’s Indian operations.