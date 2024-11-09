Daida Venkanna’s lifelong mission: A commitment to protecting the environment 

Starting with just five saplings, Daida Venkanna from Nellikuduru village in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district has turned a school project into a lifelong mission for environmental protection. His passion for greenery has since led the 54-year-old green warrior to plant nearly 1.6 million saplings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I was in fifth grade, my teachers, Basheeruddin and Krishna Murthy, gave me five saplings — four eucalyptus and one tamarind. The tamarind tree still stands tall at my home in Nellikuduru. They offered a ₹500 reward for nurturing those saplings at that time,” says Venkanna. That became the foundation of his work as an environmentalist.

Born into a Dalit family in Nellikuduru, around 27 km from Mahabubabad district headquarters, Venkanna has always led by example in social service. Although he worked as a tile and marble setter for several years to support his family, he remained committed to planting and nurturing saplings. For the past decade, he has dedicated himself entirely to environmental conservation, often investing his own earnings into these efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recognition of his contributions, he was presented the Telangana Haritha Mitra Award along with a ₹1 lakh cash prize, which he reinvested in environmental initiatives. Established by the previous BRS government, the Haritha award celebrates efforts to expand Telangana’s green cover. Venkanna’s work, especially through the State’s ambitious Haritha Haram afforestation programme, has made an impact from the grassroots to higher administrative levels.

In a landmark initiative, with support from then district collector Ch. Shivalingaiah and residents of Indira Nagar, where he now resides with his wife and three children under Mahabubabad municipality, Venkanna led the plantation of 1 lakh saplings in a single day, transforming the entire neighbourhood. His green initiatives span across Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Warangal, and Peddapalli, where he has turned barren landscapes into thriving green areas.

Collaboration with others

Collaborating with renowned environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Daripalli Ramaiah from the neighbouring Khammam district, Venkanna has spearheaded large-scale plantation drives, including the ‘Rakhi Kattu Plant Kottu’ initiative. Through partnerships with local donors, he distributes and delivers saplings directly to households, encouraging communities to embrace green practices and adopt sustainable habits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to the active support of many private and Government nurseries, including that of the Forest Department, I can hand over saplings to people. I even conducted a 180-day deeksha (six months) in 2016-17 wherein I conducted a campaign using a ‘dappu’ (drum) every day to spread awareness of planting and protecting trees,” Venkanna said.

Accolades from government

In collaboration with the local media and Government, he organised a drive that planted one lakh saplings across 20 villages in a single day in 2016. In recognition of his efforts, several prominent figures, like former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari and former Assembly speaker Sirikonda Madhusudana Chary honoured him at State-sponsored events.

Venkanna’s accolades include awards from the State Government, the Telangana State Biodiversity Council, and numerous other recognitions. He is also a member of the Telangana Biodiversity Management Committee since 2015. His impactful work led the Biodiversity Board to sponsor educational tours to Kerala in 2015 and Nellore and Araku in 2023, where he gained insights into diverse plant varieties and conservation practices. Venkanna’s commitment to environmental conservation goes beyond tree planting, as he even promotes awareness programmes on plastic reduction, water conservation, and rainwater harvesting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, I coordinated with volunteers who provided food and medicine to patients, an effort led by the district administration,” Venkanna recalls. As a long-time member of a Left Party’s cultural troupe, Venkanna has organised programmes aimed at eradicating social evils and raising AIDS awareness. He has also promoted natural farming. “I attended workshops by Subash Palekar in Karimnagar,” he says, emphasising the need for sustainable farming and development practices to protect the environment.

Supported by family

Venkanna’s family shares his passion for the environment. Recalling a memorable moment, he says, “When I met my wife Sravanthi during a formal visit to her family in Warangal in 2011, I told her that I would only marry her if she supports my mission to plant trees.”

His wife and three children have been unwavering in their support, participating in his campaigns and promoting a green lifestyle. His children receive free education at a local private school in recognition of his service to nature.

He also received a loan of ₹6 lakh through the SC Corporation to establish a tent house, which supports his family while he dedicates himself to environmental causes. Despite modest means, he continues to invest in green initiatives, with plans for future projects in Mahabubabad. He, however, rues the lack of Government support for his children’s education. “I am not seeking any financial assistance for my family, but it would be a great help if my children were granted admission to Government residential schools,” he says.

He recently proposed a medicinal plant nursery to the Mahabubabad forest officials, envisioning it as a source of herbs and an educational centre for the local community. He is now gearing up for a large-scale plantation drive involving students from local government nursing and engineering colleges in Mahabubabad in November this year to engage the youth in conservation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.