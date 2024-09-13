Daaji praises Buddhavanam at Nagarjunasagar

Chief of Sri Ramachandra Mission Kamalesh D. Patel, known as Daaji, lauded Buddhavanam during his visit. He praised the sculptures at the Nagarjunasagar Buddhist Heritage Theme Park, developed by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation, and said that it was a reflection of Buddhist values. Daaji also suggested the introduction of well-curated audio guides for visitors, emphasising the park’s role in promoting Buddhist teachings and attracting tourists from India and Southeast Asia.