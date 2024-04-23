ADVERTISEMENT

DA case against former Mahabubabad Sub-Registrar Tasleema Mohammed

April 23, 2024 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tasleema Mohammed

 

ADVERTISEMENT

A case of Disproportionate Assets (DA) has been registered against Tasleema Mohammed, a Sub-Registrar Grade-I, previously stationed in Mahabubabad.

Allegations suggest that she accumulated assets beyond her known sources of income through corrupt practices and dubious means during her tenure, leading to her suspension, said an ACB press note here on Monday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The case falls under the purview of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, specifically U/Sec 13 (1) (b) r/w 13(2), as amended in 2018. On 22nd April 2024, preliminary searches were conducted at her residence and five other locations associated with her and her relatives. The searches yielded documents pertaining to properties, including five house documents valued at approximately ₹2,07,00,426, six open plot documents valued at ₹12,01,500, and one agricultural land document valued at ₹20,40,000 (covering three acres), all registered in her or her family members’ names. It is suspected that the market value surpasses the official estimations. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additionally, cash amounting to ₹1,92,900, a bank balance of ₹98,787, household articles valued at ₹9,04,800, and vehicles valued at ₹23,66,218 were seized. 

The total worth of these assets is estimated to be ₹2,94,84,547. Further investigation into potential additional assets is ongoing as the case remains under investigation. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US