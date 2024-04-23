GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DA case against former Mahabubabad Sub-Registrar Tasleema Mohammed

April 23, 2024 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Tasleema Mohammed

Tasleema Mohammed

 

A case of Disproportionate Assets (DA) has been registered against Tasleema Mohammed, a Sub-Registrar Grade-I, previously stationed in Mahabubabad.

Allegations suggest that she accumulated assets beyond her known sources of income through corrupt practices and dubious means during her tenure, leading to her suspension, said an ACB press note here on Monday. 

The case falls under the purview of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, specifically U/Sec 13 (1) (b) r/w 13(2), as amended in 2018. On 22nd April 2024, preliminary searches were conducted at her residence and five other locations associated with her and her relatives. The searches yielded documents pertaining to properties, including five house documents valued at approximately ₹2,07,00,426, six open plot documents valued at ₹12,01,500, and one agricultural land document valued at ₹20,40,000 (covering three acres), all registered in her or her family members’ names. It is suspected that the market value surpasses the official estimations. 

Additionally, cash amounting to ₹1,92,900, a bank balance of ₹98,787, household articles valued at ₹9,04,800, and vehicles valued at ₹23,66,218 were seized. 

The total worth of these assets is estimated to be ₹2,94,84,547. Further investigation into potential additional assets is ongoing as the case remains under investigation. 

