D. Srinivas meets Amit Shah

Rajya Sabha member of Telangana Rashtra Samiti D. Srinivas today called on BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the latter’s office in Parliament House in New Delhi.
Mr. Srinivas was sidelined by the party for nearly two years after TRS MLAs in Nizamabad district recommended to the party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to suspend him for anti-party activities.
A few months later, Mr. Srinivas’ son Arvind joined BJP and won the Parliament elections from Nizamabad, defeating Mr. Rao’s daughter and sitting MP K. Kavitha.
This virtually cut off all links of Mr. Srinivas with the TRS but he sprang a surprise on Wednesday attending the parliamentary party meeting of TRS.
