D. S. Chauhan takes charge as Rachakonda CP

December 31, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Devendra Singh Chauhan, an Indian Police Service officer of the 1997 batch, took over as Commissioner of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Saturday.

He succeeds Mahesh M Bhagwat, who had served as Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) ever since the commissionerate was formed in 2016.

Mr. Chauhan met Mr. Bhagwat at the police commissioner’s office at Neredmet around 11 a.m., and participated in the taking over formalities.

Along with the departing Mr. Bhagwat, he met police officials as part of the introductory meet. He thanked the government for the opportunity given to him to serve people of the Rachakonda commissionerate.

He said he would strive to ensure safety and security of citizens, peace and tranquility in the area.

Earlier, Mr. Bhagwat, signing off, wrote on the official Twitter handle:

“Today, on 31st December 22 after working for 6.5 years as Rachakonda Police Commissioner I am handing over charge to new CP Devendra Singh Chavhan IPS. Thanks to all for your cooperation, timely alerts & partnership. Happy & prosperous new year to all.”

Mr. Bhagwat will be heading the State’s Crime Investigation Department (CID).

