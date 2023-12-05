HamberMenu
D. Prabhakar Rao quits as Genco, Transco CMD

December 05, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) and Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TS-Transco) D. Prabhakar Rao tendered his resignation on Monday. He sent his resignation letter to the Special Chief Secretary of the Energy Department.

Mr. Prabhakar Rao played a key role in improving generation, transmission and distribution of power in Telangana and managing and overcoming the power crisis efficiently at the time of State formation and later implementation of 24x7 power to all categories of consumers. He took over as the CMD of Genco on June 5 in 2014 and as the CMD of Transco on October 25 that year.

The BRS Government had initially given him the two-year term in 2014 and extended it from 2016 onwards. He joined the power utility at the age of 22 and served it for 54 years.

