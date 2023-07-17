Cyclonic formation over Bay of Bengal likely to bring heavy rainfall across TS

July 17, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours while a heavy rainfall warning has been issued in several districts across Telangana for the next couple of days by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Peddemul (Vikarabad) and Bhainsa (Nirmal) had received 3 cm each while 1-2 cm rain was recorded in places in districts of Mulug, Narayanpet, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Khammam, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Mancherial and Nizamabad among others.

Generally cloudy sky with few spells of rain or thundershowers has been forecast for the twin cities with the temperatures likely to remain unchanged and like to be remain around 29° C during the day and 23° C during the night.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has said in its weather report moderate rainfall (1.6 cm -6.4 cm) was received at Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jayashankar, Mulugu and Vikarabad districts. Light rainfall (.25-1.5 cm) was received at isolated places across the State.

The State’s average cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 17 has been 19.6 cm against normal 24.3 cm with deviation -20%. Within the GHMC, highest rainfall recorded has been 0.8 mm at Kukatpally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30-33° C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 22-25° C and widespread rainfall has been forecast in its report.

