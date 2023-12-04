Cyclone Michaung: heavy rain forecast over Telangana

December 04, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely over isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Karimnagar, Peddapalli Nalgonda, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Siddipet and Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana over the next couple of days.

The weather alert came from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) because of the cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ off the Bay of Bengal, which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph, are very likely over isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajigiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

The severe cyclone is likely to intensify gradually and move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

Within the twin cities, the temperatures recorded during day was 27 degree Celsius on Monday. The temperature is likely to hover around 20 degree Celsius at night and 27 degree Celsius during day.

