Cyclone Michaung continues to affect Hyderabad airport operations, 16 flights cancelled

December 05, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The impact of Cyclone Michaung continued to be felt by air travellers from Hyderabad. As of Tuesday morning, a total of 16 flights, both departing and arriving at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), have been cancelled.

The aftermath of Cyclone Michaung led to a complete shutdown of operations at Chennai airport from Monday noon. At 9.37 a.m. today, Chennai airport officials announced resumption of normal functioning. This 17-hour disruption led to the cancellation of several flights, with some extending into Tuesday.

According to information on GMR Hyderabad International Airport’s website, the tally of cancelled flights as of Tuesday morning stands at 10 arrivals and six departures. The affected flights include six from IndiGo, four each from Air Asia and Alliance Air, and two from SpiceJet.

The Chennai route experienced the highest impact, with six cancellations, followed by five on the Bangalore route, three on Tirupati, and one each on Trichy and Visakhapatnam routes.

Among the specific cancelled flights are IndiGo’s 6E 531 (Hyderabad-Chennai), 6E 289 (Hyderabad-Chennai), 6E 495 (Chennai-Hyderabad), 6E 2171 (Trichy-Hyderabad), 6E 834 (Chennai-Hyderabad), and 6E 783 (Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad).

AirAsia’s affected flights include I5 1528 (Bangalore-Hyderabad), I5 611 (Bangalore-Hyderabad), I5 1529 (Hyderabad-Bangalore), and I5 612 (Hyderabad-Chennai). Alliance Air experienced cancellations with 9I 877 (Hyderabad-Tirupati), 9I 878 (Tirupati-Hyderabad), 9I 869 (Hyderabad-Vijayanagar Airport Bangalore), and 9I 870 (Vijayanagar Airport Bangalore-Hyderabad). SpiceJet’s disrupted flights encompass SG 2697 (Tirupati-Hyderabad) and SG 322 (Chennai-Hyderabad).

