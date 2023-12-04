Cyclone Michaung causes flight disruptions at Hyderabad airport

December 04, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Severe disruptions were experienced at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) as a result of bad weather and heavy rains in Chennai, attributed to the cyclonic storm named ‘Michaung.’ As many as four flights were affected by the adverse conditions.

Officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport acknowledged the current situation and expressed concerns about potential escalation as the cyclone intensifies. They anticipate further delays and diversions throughout the day.

Among the impacted flights was Alliance Air flight 9I 893, originally scheduled to depart from RGIA to Chennai International Airport. However, due to the unfavourable weather conditions in Chennai, the flight was cancelled. The scheduled departure time from RGIA was 7:15 a.m., with an expected arrival in Chennai at 9 a.m.

Two IndiGo flights en route from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Chennai and Tirupati had to return to Hyderabad due to the adverse weather. IndiGo flight 6E 7532, destined for Tirupati, took off at 6:51 a.m. and returned to RGIA due to unfavourable weather conditions at Tirupati. Additionally, IndiGo flight 6E 289, scheduled to depart for Chennai at 6:10 a.m., took off at 7:32 a.m. but had to return to Hyderabad due to the challenging weather in Chennai.

Another incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 971 departing from Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport at 7:23 a.m., with a scheduled landing in Chennai at 10:20 a.m. However, the flight was diverted to RGIA and landed around 10 a.m. due to the adverse weather conditions in Chennai.

