Cyclone Dana: South Central Railway issues helpline numbers

South Central Railway (SCR) has notified the following helpline numbers for the passengers convenience due to the cyclone ‘Dana’ over East Coast Railway resulting in several trains being diverted and cancelled as a safety measure.

Also read: Cyclone Dana updates: October 23, 2024

Hyderabad 9063330400; Secunderabad 040-27786140, 27786170; Kazipet 070-27782660, 0870-2576430; Khammam 7815955306; Warangal 9063324898; Samalkot 088-42327010; Nellore 0861-2345863; Vijayawada 0866-2576924; Rajahmundry 0883-2420541; Anakapalli 7569305669; Eluru 7569305268; Gudur 08624-250795; Nidadavolu 08813-223325; Ongole 8592280306; Tirupati 6302216220; Renigunta 9949198414 and Dhone 7815915535, said a press release on Wednesday morning (October 23, 2024).