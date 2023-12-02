Cyclone alert issued to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry; SCR cancels trains

December 02, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) on Saturday issued an alert warning the public of rough seas and high waves up to four metres along the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next couple of days due the cyclone across the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy wind, storm surges and isolated light to heavy rainfall has been forecast across the States for the next three days with inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads, standing crops, electric poles and thatched houses. Fisherfolk have been warned against venturing into the sea while shipping operations are to be regulated. People in the coastal areas have been asked to stay indoors.

A joint bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and INCOIS said the deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during the previous six hours and lay centred at 11.30 hours about 440 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 420 km southeast of Chennai, 540 km southeast of Nellore, 650 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 650 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam..

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic Storm over southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon.

Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during forenoon of December 5 as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80- 90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph.

Trains cancelled

South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of 142 trains over the next couple of days due to Cyclone ‘Michuang’ hitting coastal Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

These are the trains moving to and fro Danapur, Coimbatore, Barauni, Visakhapatnam, Kollam, Kottayam, Chennai, Howrah, Guwahati, Gorakpur, Kochuveli, New Delhi, Gaya, Thiruvanathapuram, Ahmedabad, Gudur, Madurai, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Dhanbad, Tambaram, Hatiya, Bilaspur, Tirupati, Bhubaneshwar, Puri, Nagercoil, Shalimar, Ernakulam, Santragachi, Jaipur, Sylghat, Tirunalveli and others from various destinations down south.

