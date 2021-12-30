Cyclist pedals on with a conservation message

Narpat Singh Rajpurohit has so far traversed a distance of 25,000 km stressing on importance of planting saplings, saving water

For 34-year-old Narpat Singh Rajpurohit, it has been a different kind of journey on a bicycle - spreading the message on importance of

conservation and saving water across the length and breadth of the country.

It all began in Jammu in 2019 January and so far he traversed a distance of 25,000 km - 5000 km more to reach his goal and be back in his hometown Jaipur.

Life has never been easy for this spirited cyclist on a mission which should only inspire many and importantly has already planted about 91,000 saplings on his journey which touched most of the States except West Bengal.

“Fortunately, the reception has been warm and very good to the cause for which I undertook the long road. The only problem was language in some places, but somehow I have been able to manage that issue also,” says Narpat Singh with a big smile in a chat with The Hindu during his transit halt in the city before leaving on Friday afternoon.

And in Hyderabad, he made it a point to interact with the Forest Department officials to keep them informed of his ‘mission’.

“The whole idea of what is said to be the longest bicycle tour for such a cause, under the guidance of India Foundation, is to see that

the future generation doesn’t suffer for want of greenery and shortage of water,” says Narpat Singh.

The sweet shop owner is not overtly perturbed at being away from his family - wife, son and daughter. “They understand my concern and are a part of my mission too,” he said.

“Yes, the pandemic only made it a bit more expensive and gruelling as it also meant taking a break of seven months off the road,” Narpat Singh said defying multiple stitches on his legs and 10 percent disability.

“I am not expecting any returns personally. It is all about reminding the importance of protecting trees and saving water. I will be glad if my journey helps in a small way,” he signed off.