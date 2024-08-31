ADVERTISEMENT

Cybercrimes rooted in fear, social media dependence and mobile tech ignorance, says expert  

Published - August 31, 2024 06:47 pm IST - HANAMKONDA 

Founder of Zero Budget Politics Pothireddi Madhava Reddy stresses that logical thinking, understanding the value of money and parental guidance are essential in navigating the digital landscape

The Hindu Bureau

Founder of Zero Budget Politics Pothireddi Madhava Reddy on Saturday highlighted the complexities of mobile phone technology, terming it as both an ally and a potential threat.

Speaking at an awareness talk titled ‘How to Save Time, Money, and Life Through Cyber Threats’, organised by the Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal, (KITS-W) as part of the student induction programme (SIP) for B.Tech. for the 2024-25 academic year, he underscored that cybercrimes often stem from fear, over-reliance on social media and a lack of awareness about mobile technology.

Mr. Madhava Reddy advised the students to use technical skills to protect themselves from cyber threats, stressing that logical thinking, understanding the value of money and parental guidance are essential in navigating the digital landscape.

The event was sponsored by alumni of 1987 and 1988 batches in memory of the late A.K.S.S.V. Ramana, an alumnus of KITS-W. Principal K. Ashoka Reddy reiterated the importance of students applying the technical knowledge gained during the induction programme to protect themselves from cyber threats and to approach their careers with ambition and realism.

