GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cybercrimes rooted in fear, social media dependence and mobile tech ignorance, says expert  

Founder of Zero Budget Politics Pothireddi Madhava Reddy stresses that logical thinking, understanding the value of money and parental guidance are essential in navigating the digital landscape

Published - August 31, 2024 06:47 pm IST - HANAMKONDA 

The Hindu Bureau

Founder of Zero Budget Politics Pothireddi Madhava Reddy on Saturday highlighted the complexities of mobile phone technology, terming it as both an ally and a potential threat.

Speaking at an awareness talk titled ‘How to Save Time, Money, and Life Through Cyber Threats’, organised by the Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal, (KITS-W) as part of the student induction programme (SIP) for B.Tech. for the 2024-25 academic year, he underscored that cybercrimes often stem from fear, over-reliance on social media and a lack of awareness about mobile technology.

Mr. Madhava Reddy advised the students to use technical skills to protect themselves from cyber threats, stressing that logical thinking, understanding the value of money and parental guidance are essential in navigating the digital landscape.

The event was sponsored by alumni of 1987 and 1988 batches in memory of the late A.K.S.S.V. Ramana, an alumnus of KITS-W. Principal K. Ashoka Reddy reiterated the importance of students applying the technical knowledge gained during the induction programme to protect themselves from cyber threats and to approach their careers with ambition and realism.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.