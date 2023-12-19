Cybercrimes and economic offences rise in Telangana

December 19, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Cybercrimes in the State have increased by a whopping 48.47% in 2022, compared to the previous year. Cases of cheating grew by 43.30% and economic offences by 41.37%.

The stark figures of the State’s crime situation were brought out in Crime in Telangana – 2022, the first-ever publication of the annual crime statistics by the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) under the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The publication was officially released by Director-General of Police Ravi Gupta here on Tuesday.

“The Telangana police are paying special attention to investigation and prosecution. Our special emphasis on optimum utilisation of scientific tools, forensic science, cyber technology and ensure high quality digital evidence to secure more convictions in 2022 (sic),” the report read.

The annual report also highlights the installation of CCTV cameras across the State. An addition of 1,74,205 cameras in 2022 took the Statewide numbers to 10,25,849. “In 2022, 18,234 cases were detected because of CCTVs (sic),” the report added.

CID chief Mahesh M. Bhagwat said the information and data compiled in the report was valuable in designing strategies for crime prevention, public safety and empowering individuals and organisations, including policy makers and the civil society, for meaningful discourse on crime and safety.

ADG (Women’s Safety) Shikha Goel, ADG (Coordination) Abhilasha Bisht, ADG (Personnel) Soumya Mishra, ADG (Law & Order) Sanjay Jain, and others were present in the release ceremony.

