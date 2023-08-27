HamberMenu
Cybercrime sub inspector arrested in Hyderabad for concealing MDMA

August 27, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A sub inspector (SI) working with the Cyberabad cybercrimes police was arrested for concealing MDMA found at a crime scene. The Raidurgam police also seized 1.750 kg of the contraband from his residence in the city. The officer was previously arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a graft case after he was caught demanding ₹10,000 bribe.

Raidurgam inspector M. Mahesh said SI K. Rajendra had gone to Maharashtra on an assignment when he allegedly came across the contraband. “Instead of logging it in as evidence, he concealed it and kept it at his residence in the city. Based on a tip-off, we searched the place and arrested him; the contraband was seized from him.”

The 2009-batch officer was working with the Cyberabad cybercrimes wing for the past two years after a stint at Madhapur’s Special Operations Teams (SOT). The Raidurgam police produced him before a court, which remanded him.

On June 3, 2013, the ACB had caught him for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 while he was SI with the Raidurgam police. The bribe was to release a seized motor vehicle of a complainant.

