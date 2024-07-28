Cyberabad traffic police issues traffic advisory in view of Gachibowli flyover work

Commuters in Gachibowli are in for a bumpy ride as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to commence the second phase of the SRDP Shilpa Layout flyover construction. The work, scheduled to begin on July 29 and continue for five days, is expected to cause significant traffic congestion in the area.

The Cyberabad Traffic police have issued an advisory for commuters to avoid the route from Kothaguda-Rolling Hills to Gachibowli junction during this period.

“The stretch between ZPHS U-turn and Gachibowli Junction will be narrowed by three meters to accommodate the construction. While traffic police will be deployed to manage the situation, commuters are urged to plan their journeys avoiding the said route,” Cyberabad traffic police said.