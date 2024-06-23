ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad traffic police intensify crackdown on wrong side and drink and drive  

Published - June 23, 2024 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Cyberabad Traffic Police has registered a total of 122 FIRs and apprehended 631 vehicles for wrong side driving alone as of June 22 and arrested 385 people in a large-scale drunk driving test on the night of June 22 across various locations

The Hindu Bureau

 

In continuation of drives against traffic offenders, the Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP), on Saturday, booked 114 vehicles for wrong side driving in various locations across the commissionerate. The police have registered 22 First Information Reports (FIRs).

With this, CTP, as of June 22, has registered a total of 122 FIRs and apprehended 631 vehicles for wrong side driving alone.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 385 people in a large-scale drunk driving test conducted on the night of June 22 across various locations in commissionerate limits. This includes 292 two-wheeler riders, 11 three-wheeler drivers, 80 four-wheeler and two heavy vehicle drivers who have been arrested. As many as 182 offenders were arrested in the IT corridor while four reported the highest Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 550 mg or 100 ml.

“People involved in fatal accidents under the influence of alcohol will be arrested on the charges of Section 304 part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian penal Code for which maximum punishment is 10 years of jail,” the officials informed.

