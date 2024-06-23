GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyberabad traffic police intensify crackdown on wrong side and drink and drive  

Cyberabad Traffic Police has registered a total of 122 FIRs and apprehended 631 vehicles for wrong side driving alone as of June 22 and arrested 385 people in a large-scale drunk driving test on the night of June 22 across various locations

Published - June 23, 2024 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

In continuation of drives against traffic offenders, the Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP), on Saturday, booked 114 vehicles for wrong side driving in various locations across the commissionerate. The police have registered 22 First Information Reports (FIRs).

With this, CTP, as of June 22, has registered a total of 122 FIRs and apprehended 631 vehicles for wrong side driving alone.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 385 people in a large-scale drunk driving test conducted on the night of June 22 across various locations in commissionerate limits. This includes 292 two-wheeler riders, 11 three-wheeler drivers, 80 four-wheeler and two heavy vehicle drivers who have been arrested. As many as 182 offenders were arrested in the IT corridor while four reported the highest Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 550 mg or 100 ml.

“People involved in fatal accidents under the influence of alcohol will be arrested on the charges of Section 304 part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian penal Code for which maximum punishment is 10 years of jail,” the officials informed.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / police / road safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.