Cyberabad SHE Teams addressed 108 complaints in December 

December 31, 2022 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The SHE Teams of Cyberabad police commissionerate addressed 108 complaints they received via various modes in December. In all, the police opened 10 FIRs for further investigation and booked 28 other petty cases.

According to a statement, the 11 SHE Teams police conducted 523 decoy operations in the month. Most of the complaints (34) were received for harassment over the phone. The teams also successfully prevented two child marriages.

Some of the cases in which the police booked cases and began investigation include a man sexually abusing his nine-year-old stepdaughter in Balanagar, an English teacher of a private school in Dundigal police limits for sexual misbehaviour with students and a 15-year-old girl’s cousin for sexual abuse.

