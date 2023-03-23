Cyberabad police unearth mass data theft and sale

March 23, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a major bust, a gang of six persons from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed by the Cyberabad police for selling sensitive and confidential data of government employees, defence personnel, students, social media users, and job seekers in bulk to online buyers. Officials said that they have unearthed the data of 16.08 crore individuals from the gang, who used platforms like Justdial to make deals.

The accused, Kumar Nitish Bhushan, established a call centre in Noida and collected credit card databases from Muskan Hassan and used Justdial and other social media platforms to sell the data to fraudsters for profits.

“Pooja Pal worked as a telecaller, Susheel Thomar was a data entry operator, Atul Pratap Singh collected data of credit card holders and sold it on a profit basis through his company - Inspiree Digital. Sandeep Pal established Global Data Arts and used Justdial services and social media platforms to sell confidential data to fraudsters who indulge in cyber offences, while Zia Ur Rehman provided bulk messaging service to promote them, explained Commissioner of Cyberabad Police Stephen Raveendra, adding that sensitive data of defence personnel containing their ranks, email IDs, place of posting etc was found available with these accused.

The gang was selling more than 140 categories, which includes details of defence personnel, mobile numbers of citizens, cab users, NEET students, employees of energy and power sector, PAN card data, government employees information, officials from gas and petroleum industry, HNIs, D-MAT accounts, students database, woman consumers from Bangalore, data of people who have applied for loans, insurance, credit card and debit card holders, WhatsApp and Facebook users, IT organisation employees, frequent flyers etc.

When any individual calls the toll-free numbers of Justdial and asks for any sector or category related confidential data of individuals, their query is listed and sent to that category of service provider. The gang then sends them samples. If the client agrees to purchase, they make payment and are provided the data. This data is further used for committing crime. In this case, the accused gang operated through Data Mart Infotech, Global Data Arts and MS Digital Grow.

Data of NEET students with their names, father name, mobile number and their residence was also found with these accused. A PAN card database containing sensitive information on income, email IDs, phone numbers, address etc was also found. The data of government employees containing information on their name, mobile number, category, date of birth etc was also found,” said the commissioner.

Further mobile number databases of three crore individuals, suspected to be leaked from telecom service providers, with order number, service start date, segment details, billing details account number, SIM number etc were also found which can be used for committing various crimes.

“The sensitive data can be used for unauthorised access to important organisations and institutions. The data of defence and government employees can be used for espionage, impersonation and commit serious offences which may jeopardise national security. The data related to PAN cards can be used to commit serious offences. The data is being used to commit a large number of cybercrimes by gaining confidence with victims by disclosing the above information,” added the official.

Police findings (Graphic points)

Private organisations collect data both with consent and without the knowledge of individuals.

Lack of data privacy or protection policy by most of these private organisations who possess and process the data of individuals.

The organisations providing digital services are also capturing information of individuals without their consent or without informing them of the type and amount of data being collected from their devices.

Private organisations like financial institutions, social media intermediaries, e-commerce platforms, search engine websites, contact details directory service providers like JustDial etc., collect various personal and confidential information of individuals while providing services and without consent of the individuals while their websites or applications are being used.

Since such data is available in the open market through organisations like JustDial and others, a high number of fraudsters are misusing it to commit numerous cases of cybercrime. Possession of this data helps them build trust and confidence with the victims with which they convince them to part with their money.