Cyberabad police to file for NBW in arsenic poisoning case 

October 02, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

Cyberabad Police will be filing an appeal for a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the absconding U.K.-based pharmacist who orchestrated arsenic poisoning of his estranged wife’s family in Miyapur. In August, his mother-in-law died while three others in the family are critical.

Officials from the Madhapur zone said a chargesheet is being filed in the case, following which an appeal will be made to issue an NBW against the man, M.Ajit Kumar (44).

Madhapur DCP Gone Sandeep said they are awaiting toxicology reports in the case. “Once the reports are in, a charge sheet will be prepared. Meanwhile, we are writing to the authorities at Interpol to issue a blue notice against the accused,” said the official. A blue notice is issued to collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation.

Officials said that Ajit Kumar also has a restraining order against him issued by the U.K. police after a domestic abuse and stalking complaint filed by his wife, Sirisha, a medical practitioner.

Not wanting to pay alimony and other demands listed by his wife during their legal separation appeal in the U.K., Ajit Kumar had been poisoning the family through food and grocery deliveries.

Inspector of Miyapur Police, M. Prem Kumar said the couple got married about five years ago after meeting through a matrimonial site. “Ajit Kumar works as a pharmacist for a software firm in the U.K. and Sirisha, 41, moved there and started practising medicine. However, following marital disputes, she decided to file for divorce, and the case is under trial at a court in the U.K. They have been living separately for the last nine months or so,” said the official.

In June, Sirisha, along with her daughter, came to Hyderabad for her brother Purnender’s wedding. Ajit Kumar had also taken a flight to Hyderabad, and since June, he has been dropping off groceries at his in-laws place in Gokul Plots, Hafeezpet, disguised as a delivery boy, with the help of some others. The parcels included packets of salt and chilli powder laced with arsenic poison. He had also asked one of Sirisha’s cousins, who stays in the same building, to confirm if the family had taken the delivery package.

While his accomplices, identified as Vinod Kumar Ashok, Bhavani and Busiraju, took a room at a lodge in Kukatpally to monitor the poisoning, Ajit Kumar left for the U.K.

“All the family members, including Sirisha’s mother Uma Maheshwari had gathered at their house for the wedding function. During their stay, they fell ill and suffered from health disorders. While Uma Maheshwari passed away at a hospital, three more of the family were paralysed and are critical,” added the Inspector.