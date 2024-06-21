ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad police to curb wrong-lane driving with advanced cameras

Published - June 21, 2024 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Cyberabad traffic police have identified 124 locations with frequent wrong-lane driving and are installing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras there to detect such driving and generate challans, according to the police.

Seventy-seven vehicles were booked in 10 First Information Reports (FIRs) during a special drive against wrong-lane driving conducted by the traffic police.

Four FIRs involving 32 vehicles were filed by the Gachibowli police while two involving 20 vehicles were filed by the Raidurgam police. KPHB recorded one FIR involving five vehicles while Kukatpally reported one FIR involving three vehicles. Six vehicles were booked in Madhapur and 11 in Narsingi. 

“FIRs were registered at the respective law and order police stations under Section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian penal Code (IPC), which can result in imprisonment up to three months, a fine or both,” the officials said.

