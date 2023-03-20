ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad police to auction unclaimed vehicles

March 20, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad Police issued a notice on the accumulation of 462 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and make which are pooled at the Moinabad police station grounds at the Cyberabad Commissionerate. 

It is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of public auction and any person having any objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and claim the vehicle within a period of six months from the date of notification, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.

The particulars of vehicles are available with N.Vishnu, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector Of Police, Cyberabad, who can be reached at 9490617317 and on the official website of Cyberabad Police www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

police / Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US