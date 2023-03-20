Cyberabad police to auction unclaimed vehicles

March 20, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad Police issued a notice on the accumulation of 462 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and make which are pooled at the Moinabad police station grounds at the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

It is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of public auction and any person having any objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and claim the vehicle within a period of six months from the date of notification, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.

The particulars of vehicles are available with N.Vishnu, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector Of Police, Cyberabad, who can be reached at 9490617317 and on the official website of Cyberabad Police www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in

