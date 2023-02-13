ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad police search farmhouses, arrest 15

February 13, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad police searched 32 farm houses within the commissionarate limits during the weekend and arrested 15 individuals for allegedly engaging in illegal activities. The police also seized cash, mobile phones, alcohol, betting cards and hookah pots from the premises.

According to the police, Big Boss farmhouse and Jahangir Dream Valley farmhouse at Moinabad and Ripplez farmhouse at Shamshabad were found with people illegally consuming liquor and using hookah. Govardhan Reddy Farms at Medchal had a gang of seven playing cards by betting money.

“The owners of Big Boss, Jahangir Dream Valley and Ripplez farmhouses -- Abdul Majid, Azhar and Nikhil -- are absconding. From Jahangir Dream Valley, we arrested Shaik Soufiyan (29), Shaik Ismail (27), Syed Sidiq (28), Syed Rafi (27) and Md Ejaz (26). From Ripplez, we arrested Mohd Intiyaz (25) and Raju (29) and from Govardhan Reddy Farms, we arrested K. Govardhan Reddy (58), P. Rajesh (32), M. Madhava Reddy (55), T. Srinivas (56), S. Ravi (46) and Sailoo (46). We also seized ₹1.03 lakh in cash, 10 sets of playing cards, seven mobiles, hookah pots and accessories and 31 bottles of alcohol from the gangs,” the police said.

