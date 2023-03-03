ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad police review security for G20 Summit

March 03, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

Cyberabad Police Commissioner reviews arrangements with officials

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad Police held a preparedness review meeting for the G20 Summit, wherein the accommodation of the delegates, their transportation, access control, anti-sabotage checking, and other technical aspects were discussed. 

“Whenever the delegates visit, they will be coordinated by the traffic and an escort pilot will be provided. Police controlled access points are being set up which will allow the delegates and others entry based on their ID cards. Their vehicles should be parked at the designated parking places only and the traffic moments during the summit hours will be monitored,” said Police Commissioner of Cyberabad Stephen Raveendra, adding that better coordination between the organisers and the police will be ensured. 

Along with the Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Joint CP Avinash Mohanty, Cyberabad Traffic Joint Commissioner Narayan Naik, Traffic DCP Harshavardhan, G20 Summit organising officials, Madhapur ACP Raghunandan Rao, and other law and order and traffic Inspectors participated in the meeting.

