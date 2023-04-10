Cyberabad police notify unclaimed vehicles

April 10, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad Police accumulated 885 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and make, which are pooled at Moinabad police station grounds in the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Police said that any person having any objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and claim the vehicle within six months of the date of notification, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.

The particulars of vehicles are available with N. Vishnu, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector Of Police, Cyberabad, who is available on 9490517317 and on the official website of Cyberabad Police www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in