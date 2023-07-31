Cyberabad police notify new speed norms on Outer Ring Road

July 31, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The maximum speed on lanes 1 and 2 of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) has now been increased from 100 kmph to 120 kmph, with a minimum speed of 80 kmph, said the Cyberabad police in an advisory issued on Monday. The officers added that lanes 3 and 4 will have a maximum speed of 80 kmph and a minimum of 40 kmph.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra said the purpose of the revision is to reduce confusion; provide a comfortable drive; ensure the safety of all; and enforce driving discipline.

“Overall, the minimum speed on the ORR will be 40 kmph and no vehicle is permitted below this speed... Movement of all two-wheelers, three-wheelers and seven seater autos is strictly prohibited,” said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advisory said faster moving vehicles should move on the lanes to the right— 1 and 2—and slow moving vehicles should move on the lanes to the left—3 and 4—within the new speed range. The heavy vehicles should move only on lanes 3 or 4.

“The vehicles changing speed shall move to the lanes concerned without creating a hassle to other commuters by duly using indicators and taking precautions. No vehicle shall stop on any of the four lanes of ORR. No passenger vehicle shall stop and pick up passengers. Pedestrians are not permitted to walk on any stretch of ORR,” warned the official.

Vehicles that have to stop for human or mechanical emergencies will compulsorily have to park on the service lanes on the extreme left. They must switch on hazard lights/parking lights to alert other vehicles. They should also place reflective signages/cones for emergencies about five metres from the rear and front of the vehicle, said the advisory.

“Traffic enforcement teams will be tracking vehicles violating the norms and heavy fines will be imposed on violators. Any violation of these rules will be liable for prosecution under sections of the MV Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Cyberabad City Police Act,” said the Commissioner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.