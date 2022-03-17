Cyberabad police launch anti-drug abuse committees in schools and colleges

Anti-drug abuse committees were launched by Cyberabad police at all 148 schools and colleges in the Madhapur zone on Thursday with an aim to achieve ‘Drug Free Campus’.

Commissioner of Police M. Stephen Raveendra said that the State government was committed to eradicating drug menace and as part of it, they have launched several awareness campaigns on the ill-effects of drugs.

“We are committed to combating illicit drugs and determined to step up the fight,” he said, adding that anti-drug committees with different stakeholders were formed to eradicate the menace.

After the launch, Mr. Raveendra said that educational institutions must ascertain their responsibility to proactively address issues of substance abuse and should have a ‘Drug-Free Campus’ policy.

“Substance abuse disrupts the educational process and compromises the academic and professional endeavours of students, harams the community and endangers the future of the nation,” he said.

“The purpose of these committees is to engage students in a positive way and encourage peer policing among students against the use of drugs and establishing a network so that all instances of drug abuse are brought to its notice,” he added.

Later, DCP (Madhapur Zone) K. Shilpavalli said that drug addiction carries wide-ranging implications. “If we see at a larger level, there are bigger networks and those will lead to crimes like terrorism and smuggling of weapons,” she said.

For any information regarding drugs, police requested the general public to contact them on 24x7 Anti-Drugs Abuse number 9492099100.