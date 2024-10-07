GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyberabad Police, IT industry leaders collaborate to tackle traffic woes

Published - October 07, 2024 09:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Motorists go through nightmarish experience on daily basis on the Kuktapally-Hitech City stretch which gets blocked with traffic during peak hours every day.

Motorists go through nightmarish experience on daily basis on the Kuktapally-Hitech City stretch which gets blocked with traffic during peak hours every day.

In a bid to alleviate the escalating traffic congestion in the IT hub of Hitec City and the Financial District, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Joel Davis held a high-level meeting with prominent IT industry leaders on Monday. 

The meeting, aimed at finding short-term and long-term solutions to the traffic woes, saw a range of actionable strategies discussed. These included staggered work shifts, data sharing between IT companies, installation of traffic monitoring cameras, deployment of traffic marshals, promotion of car pooling, road improvements, and enhanced public transport infrastructure.

Some of the action items need coordination with other departments and it was agreed to do a follow-up meeting in the next couple of weeks with stakeholders from TGIIC, TSRTC, GHMC and other relevant government departments. 

Ramesh Kaza, Secretary of SCSC, suggested forming small cluster groups to oversee the execution of each action item. Prashanth Nandella, president of HYSEA, added that SCSC and HYSEA will collaborate closely to create a Task Force and hold periodic meetings to review progress and ensure impactful results. Prominent industry and government leaders, including Bharani Aroll, past president of HYSEA and Amarnath Atmakuri, CRO, ITE&C Department, were actively involved in the discussions. Industry leaders from major companies like Infosys, Microsoft, Micron, WIPRO, TCS, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, Deloitte, DBS Tech, Realpage, LTIMindtree, Broadridge, ServiceNow, ZF, CtrlS, State Street, HSBC, Amazon, and others participated in the meeting.

