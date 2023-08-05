Cyberabad police hold talks with IT firms to tackle traffic and staggered office timings

August 05, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a meeting with the heads of the IT companies, Cyberabad police officials discussed methods to streamline traffic. Some of the suggestions included staggered timings of login and logout of employees, evening out-employee attendance on all working days instead of heavy-load Tuesday to Thursday and encouraging carpooling. Employees can also spend 60% of their time at the office and continue to login at home, opined officials.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra and secretary heneral of SCSC Ramesh Kaza, along with other senior police officials, conducted an interactive meeting with some of the IT and ITes organisations on Friday.

Mr.Raveendra said Cyberabad police would like to take inputs from the industry and arrive at some acceptable steps to reach a situation wherein employees need to spend the least amount of time on the road, either to reach office or home.

Mr.Kaza requested the organisations to explore different methods to cut down the number of four-wheelers entering/leaving the IT Corridor by resorting to carpooling. “The non-customer roles can be allotted to work-from-home or partial attendance. The large IT parks can start working as a nodal point for providing transportation to reduce private vehicles,” he said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of CapGemini, Cognizant, TCS, HSBC, JP Morgan, Deloitte, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Virtusa, Hysea and other organisations.