ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad police files case based on Y.S. Suneetha’s complaint 

February 07, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Y. S. Suneetha, the daughter of former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, has lodged a complaint with the cyber wing of Cyberabad police alleging that her life is in danger.

Citing a Facebook post, Suneetha told police that she has been receiving death threats. “She said she had received abusive messages from the same person in the past and now, the suspect has put up a post indicating that Suneetha along with another person must be killed,” Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Cyber Crime, Shilpavalli K. said.

Cyberabad police have filed a case based on Sunitha’s complaint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US