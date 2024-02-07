Cyberabad police files case based on Y.S. Suneetha’s complaint 

February 07, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

Y. S. Suneetha, the daughter of former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, has lodged a complaint with the cyber wing of Cyberabad police alleging that her life is in danger.

Citing a Facebook post, Suneetha told police that she has been receiving death threats. “She said she had received abusive messages from the same person in the past and now, the suspect has put up a post indicating that Suneetha along with another person must be killed,” Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Cyber Crime, Shilpavalli K. said.

Cyberabad police have filed a case based on Sunitha’s complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.