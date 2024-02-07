GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyberabad police files case based on Y.S. Suneetha’s complaint 

February 07, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Y. S. Suneetha, the daughter of former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, has lodged a complaint with the cyber wing of Cyberabad police alleging that her life is in danger.

Citing a Facebook post, Suneetha told police that she has been receiving death threats. “She said she had received abusive messages from the same person in the past and now, the suspect has put up a post indicating that Suneetha along with another person must be killed,” Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Cyber Crime, Shilpavalli K. said.

Cyberabad police have filed a case based on Sunitha’s complaint.

