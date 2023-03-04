HamberMenu
Cyberabad police, CREDAI and NAC talk safety for construction workers

March 04, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad police along with Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) and National Academy of Construction (NAC), on Saturday, launched a safety training programme for construction workers and drivers.

According to Krishna Yedula of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), the aim was to train one lakh workers in three months in collaboration with NAC.

Addressing the launch, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra said that the Commissionerate limits have close to 10 lakh labourers and police along with the stakeholders were committed to train them. He added that SCSC, Cyberabad police, would work with CREDAI and conduct health camps in the labour colonies.

CREDAI president Ramakrishna Rao and officials from NAC were present.

