Cyberabad police crack down on app-based instant loan companies

Eighteen bank accounts of the accused firms, with a deposit of ₹1.52 crore, were frozen, Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a major breakthrough, the Cyberabad police on December 22 arrested six people, including the CEO of an app-based instant loan company for their “illegal” operation and cheating borrowers.

Eighteen bank accounts of the accused firms, with a deposit of ₹1.52 crore, were frozen, Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said.

He said Cash Mama, Loan Zone, Dhana Dhan are some of the loan apps operated by Onion Credit Pvt. Ltd. run by the accused, which charged 35% interest from borrowers and cleared loans within a week. Further, the interest rate was doubled as penalties for defaulters, he said.

According to Mr. Sajjanar, prime accused K. Sharath Chandra also owned CRED FOX Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

These companies offered small loan amounts from different apps and harassed borrowers for repayment, police said.

Mr. Sajjanar said that Chandra started two offices in Hyderabad with 110 employees. Both the companies entered into and agreements with nine NBFCs

Police also issued notices to all NBFCs and their managing directors. Google was asked to take down the applications because of their criminal activities.

