Cyberabad police bust organised prostitution racket; 18 arrested 

December 06, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad police’s anti-human trafficking wing has busted a highly-organised prostitution racket and arrested 18 established procurers and organisers, who were allegedly responsible for about 70% of the cases in Cyberabad and Hyderabad police limits.

WhatsApp was the backbone of their communication and they had several specialised groups for sourcing women, advertising online, for woman-client interface and hotel stays.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.S. Raveendra disclosing details of the investigation on Tuesday, said most women were from a poor background and they were allegedly lured on the promise of easy money, expensive lifestyle, and jobs.

The women were from West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi and other States. Some of them were from Nepal, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Russia.

Mr. Raveendra said the WhatsApp groups, each having about 300 organisers, connected them across the States. They used website portals and also operated full-fledged call centres from Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

According to the police, the arrested persons were earlier involved in 39 sex trafficking cases, including use of MDMA drug in the business, in Gachibowli, Miyapur, Kukatpally, Raidurgam, KPHB, Sanathnagar, SR Nagar, Abids, Bowenpally and Madhapur police limits.

Each of the arrested accused persons allegedly were responsible in exploiting 200 to 1,800 women. And the whole racket, according to an elaborate investigation, involved 14,190 women victims.

The arrested were identified as Md. Adeem of Masab Tank, Md. Sameer of Shaikpet, Harbhinder Kaur of Somajiguda, Md. Salman Khan of Begumpet, Md. Abdul Kareem and Shailendra Prasad of Sun City, Yerasani Jogeshwar Rao of SR Nagar, Nadimpally Saibabu Goud of Balanagar, Md. Afsar of Yousufugda and Rakesh, manager at Radisson Hotels.

Persons, who were maintaining the call centres, arrested from Bengaluru and Anantapur have been identified as Pasupuleti Gangadhari, Md. Fayaz, Vishnu, Sai Sudheer, Rishi, Kodi Srinivas, Alisam and Sarbeshwar Rout.