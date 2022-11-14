Cyberabad police bust fake educational certificates racket  

November 14, 2022 11:39 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Miyapur police and the Madhapur zone special operations team busted a fake educational certificates racket and arrested six members of a gang

The accused persons were allegedly involved in preparation and procurement of Bachelor degree course certificates, and they made fake certificates of Mahatma Gandhi University, Meghalaya.

Presenting the case details before media persons on Monday, Cyberabad police commissioner M.S. Raveendra said a total of 157 sets of mark memos, 11 convocation files, registered post envelopes of the university were seized.

Other material included stamps, ID cards, tutorial CDs, application forms and letter pads. About ₹37.45 lakh in a bank account too was seized.

According to the police, the racket was supported by former employees – controller of examination Akhilesh Semwal, his deputy Tajinder Singh, marketing in-charge Dinesh Singh and others – at MG University.

The police while investigating a case, reported by a person in Miyapur who wanted to pursue degree, found that one SS University Center, an educational consultancy, being run from Mettuguda, was the local centre.

Its organiser Garikapati Venkata Baskara Satyanarayana Sharma, the agent, through one mediator Geekuru Prem Kumar and the receptionist there Singarapu Sujatha, gathered students’ details for one-time sitting courses and arranged completion certificates for a price range between ₹1.50 lakh and ₹2.50 lakh.

So far, the consultancy has provided 430 fake certificates from the said university.