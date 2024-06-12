Cyberabad police asks IT companies to follow staggered timings ahead of rainy season  

As the city gears up for the forecast of heavy rains by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyberabad police have proposed staggered timings for IT companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an annual review meeting regarding monsoon preparedness with the State Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Joel Davis proposed staggered timings to be followed by IT companies located in the jurisdiction that sees heavy traffic between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The city’s IT corridor sees at least 7-8 lakh commuters in the rush hours and particularly during monsoon the four-wheeler volume increases, explained Mr. Davis.

Water logging reduces carriageway and two wheelers are seen parked on the roadside. The commissionerate sees 10-15 vehicle breakdowns along with tree falls that further adds to congestion, the official added.

Steps are being taken, including deploying additional forces — armed reserved and traffic marshals — to be able to clear up roads to avoid bottlenecks. In addition, the police have also requested repair works on patches of damaged roads across the commissionerate limits, the official explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.