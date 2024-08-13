GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyberabad police asks educational institutions to constitute anti-ragging panels

Published - August 13, 2024 06:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

As the new academic year commenced, the Cyberabad police issued an advisory asking educational institutions to constitute anti-ragging committees.  

The committees should have the head of the institution, professors, wardens, parents and students and will work in close coordination with student union leaders to foster a ragging-free environment.

“Institutions are also encouraged to display posters highlighting anti-ragging laws at prominent locations within and around the campus,” the advisory read.

Under the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997, individuals engaging in, or abetting ragging can be imprisoned for a period ranging from six months to 10 years. Any student convicted and imprisoned will be rusticated from the educational institution and in cases where imprisonment exceeds six months, the convicted student will be barred from admission to any other educational institution.

As per the advisory, the police are conducting awareness programs on anti-ragging in various educational institutions.

Telangana / Hyderabad / universities and colleges / school / students

