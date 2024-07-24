Cyberabad | Food delivery agent held for supplying drugs

ADVERTISEMENT

A drug peddler going around in the guise of a food delivery person was arrested by the Madhapur police and Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau on Tuesday. A total of 15 grams of MDMA, 22.5 kilograms of ganja, 76 Nitrosun tablets and 491 grams of hash oil were seized.

Shaik Bilal, 28, was arrested following a raid on his residence in Weaker Section Colony in Izzat Nagar of Kothaguda.

Meanwhile, a network of 45 peddlers and consumers associated with Bilal have been identified by the police and efforts are underway to nab them. Bilal was earlier arrested by Jubilee Hills police for selling drugs.

“A native of Rajahmundry, Bilal came to Hitec City and started selling ganja sourced from Araku to his roommates. He started working as a delivery boy, which made it easier for him to sell the contraband to his customers. Later, he was selling MDMA sourced from one Bhanu Teja of Rajahmundry,” said Madhapur DCP Dr. Vineeth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.