GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyberabad | Food delivery agent held for supplying drugs

Published - July 24, 2024 12:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Madhapur police and Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler going around in the guise of a food delivery person. The law enforcement agencies seized 15 grams of MDMA, 22.5 kilograms of ganja, 76 Nitrosun tablets and 491 grams of hash oil were seized.

Madhapur police and Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler going around in the guise of a food delivery person. The law enforcement agencies seized 15 grams of MDMA, 22.5 kilograms of ganja, 76 Nitrosun tablets and 491 grams of hash oil were seized. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

A drug peddler going around in the guise of a food delivery person was arrested by the Madhapur police and Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau on Tuesday. A total of 15 grams of MDMA, 22.5 kilograms of ganja, 76 Nitrosun tablets and 491 grams of hash oil were seized. 

Shaik Bilal, 28, was arrested following a raid on his residence in Weaker Section Colony in Izzat Nagar of Kothaguda.

Meanwhile, a network of 45 peddlers and consumers associated with Bilal have been identified by the police and efforts are underway to nab them. Bilal was earlier arrested by Jubilee Hills police for selling drugs.  

“A native of Rajahmundry, Bilal came to Hitec City and started selling ganja sourced from Araku to his roommates. He started working as a delivery boy, which made it easier for him to sell the contraband to his customers. Later, he was selling MDMA sourced from one Bhanu Teja of Rajahmundry,” said Madhapur DCP Dr. Vineeth.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / narcotics & drug trafficking / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.