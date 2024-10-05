Cyberabad commissionerate makes licence mandatory for supply and use of loudspeakers

The Cyberabad police commissionerate on Friday made it mandatory to obtain a licence for the supply, installation and use of loudspeakers in any public place within the commissionerate. This comes shortly after the Hyderabad police commissionerate issued orders banning the use of DJs in religious processions and limiting decibel limits of loudspeakers used in the area.

Citizens who want to use loudspeakers will now have to obtain a licence from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) as per the latest orders issued by the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty.

As per an order issued in this regard, the licence will be required in three categories. The first category includes domestic functions, indoor meetings and indoor entertainments, fairs and festivals. The second category includes outdoor public meetings, open air entertainment and large-scale functions in open places. The third category specifies the use of loudspeakers mounted on a vehicle.

The order also specified the conditions of the loudspeakers for each of the categories. To cite examples, in category one, they should be kept only inside the premises, ensuring that it is not audible beyond a distance of 10 yards. For category 2, the distance is set at 25 yards.

In category 3, each license holder will only be allowed to use one loudspeaker in the vehicle, and the sound should not be audible beyond 20 yards from the vehicle.

The use of loudspeaker will be permitted only an hour before the commencement of the function and one hour after the conclusion, the order said.

The order also mandated a licence for supplying loudspeakers for installation, use or operation in any public place. “No person shall supply a loudspeaker for installation, use or operation in any public place or place of public entertainment unless the person to whom it is supplied produces a valid license issued under Rule 2 of Hyderabad City Loudspeakers (Regulation of Use and Licensing) Rules, 1963,” the order read.

The licence in this case has to be obtained from the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the specific zone. Violation of the order will result in prosecution under the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli and other relevant laws, the order clarified.

