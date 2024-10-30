Cyberabad Commissionerate limits bursting of firecrackers to two hours

Bursting firecrackers in public places, including roads, has been prohibited in the Cyberabad Commissionerate as per the latest orders issued by Commissioner Avinash Mohanty. The orders were issued ahead of the Deepavali celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissionerate has also announced a complete ban on bursting sound emitting firecrackers - except between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

“The noise level from firecrackers, drums and other instruments between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. should not exceed the permissible limits as notified by Pollution Control Board,” the order reads.

The orders will remain in force from 6 a.m. on October 31 to 6 a.m. on November 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.