Cyberabad Commissionerate limits bursting of firecrackers to two hours

Published - October 30, 2024 10:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bursting firecrackers in public places, including roads, has been prohibited in the Cyberabad Commissionerate as per the latest orders issued by Commissioner Avinash Mohanty. The orders were issued ahead of the Deepavali celebrations.

The commissionerate has also announced a complete ban on bursting sound emitting firecrackers - except between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

“The noise level from firecrackers, drums and other instruments between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. should not exceed the permissible limits as notified by Pollution Control Board,” the order reads.

The orders will remain in force from 6 a.m. on October 31 to 6 a.m. on November 2.

