February 08, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, on Tuesday, issued orders placing Miyapur Station House Officer (SHO) Prem Kumar under suspension on grounds of alleged “misconduct” with a female complainant.

“The preliminary inquiry has been done, and the departmental inquiry is currently underway after which required action will be taken,” said Mr Mohanty.

An inspector will be allotted to take charge within this week, Mr. Mohanty said.