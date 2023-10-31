Cyberabad commissioner holds review meeting

October 31, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra convened a meeting in view of the forthcoming nomination process scheduled from November 3 to 10.

The commissioner appointed assistant commissioner of police level officials as nodal officers-cum-incharges for the nomination centres.

“The nodal officers are instructed to arrange a four-layered security at the nomination centres. The traffic wing was instructed to exercise the necessity of traffic diversion points and to take steps accordingly,” he said.

He also reviewed the enforcement work being done and instructed conduct of comprehensive vehicle inspections at the check posts to curb illegal transportation of money, liquor, drugs, freebies and precious metals.