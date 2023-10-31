HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyberabad commissioner holds review meeting

October 31, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra convened a meeting in view of the forthcoming nomination process scheduled from November 3 to 10. 

The commissioner appointed assistant commissioner of police level officials as nodal officers-cum-incharges for the nomination centres.

“The nodal officers are instructed to arrange a four-layered security at the nomination centres. The traffic wing was instructed to exercise the necessity of traffic diversion points and to take steps accordingly,” he said.

He also reviewed the enforcement work being done and instructed conduct of comprehensive vehicle inspections at the check posts to curb illegal transportation of money, liquor, drugs, freebies and precious metals.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.