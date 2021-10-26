Telangana

Cyber stalker arrested for harassing woman

A 33-year-old man who allegedly harassed a woman by seconding obscene messages and videos through social media platforms was arrested by Cyber Crimes wing of Rachakonda police.

The police said that the accused K Rajesh wanted to chat with girls through Whatsapp. He called random mobile numbers to identify women and indulge in obscene chatswith them.

As part of this, the accused called a number belonging to a woman — the complainant — and started to send abusive Whatsapp text messages, videos to her. The Cyber Crimes police inspector K V Vijay Kumar launched investigation and arrested the accused on Monday.


